Latest Poll

How do you feel about wind turbines?

  • Hate them (37%, 21 Votes)
  • Neutral (19%, 11 Votes)
  • Love them (18%, 10 Votes)
  • Dislike them (14%, 8 Votes)
  • Like them (12%, 7 Votes)

Total Voters: 57

Featured Stories

Local News

Exchanging the shining sea for winter tundra

| March 5, 2022

When she first applied to be a foreign exchange student in the United States, Shirly Forcillo wanted to go somewhere...

Hunter seeks to help vets, families navigate benefits

| March 4, 2022

Dustin Hunter understands the difficulty for veterans in navigating life after war. A soldier with the Minnesota Amy national Guard,...

High school students to take stage, preview contest pieces

| March 4, 2022

The Jackson County Central High School band and choir will offer a slate of pieces ranging from the cheerful to...

Rural Fulda woman seeks chance to represent Jackson County in St. PaulFree Access

Lakefield Standard Staff | March 3, 2022

A rural Fulda woman wants to represent Jackson County in the Minnesota House of Representatives next year. Marj Fogelman announced...

Kirby’s Closet set to host fundraising gala March 12

Joshua Schuetz | March 3, 2022

Kirby’s Closet will host a gala on March 12 to help raise money for its annual Christmas distribution event. Last...

Riverside students to perform colorful musical next week

| March 3, 2022

Second-grade students at Riverside Elementary School will perform a colorful music program for parents, teachers and classmates next week. The...

Local Sports

Huskies have three state championsFree Access

| March 5, 2022

Three Jackson County Central wrestlers are Class A state champions to cap an incredibly successful...

Huskies open playoffs with winFree Access

| March 5, 2022

The fourth-seeded Jackson County Central boys’ basketball team opened the South Section 3AA tournament with...

Huskies have three finalistsFree Access

| March 5, 2022

Three Jackson County Central wrestlers are in the Class A finals after semifinal wins Saturday...

Six Huskies in semifinals

| March 4, 2022

Six Jackson County Central wrestlers are in the Class A semifinals after going 2-0 in...

Obituaries

David Henning, 77Free Access

| March 1, 2022

Melvin William Rossow, 92Free Access

| February 21, 2022

Helen Smith, 78Free Access

| February 15, 2022

Rowena “Rae” Dass, 96Free Access

| February 14, 2022

Irene Williams, 95Free Access

| February 10, 2022

Burt Joul, 89Free Access

| January 26, 2022

Community Calendar

